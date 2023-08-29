Despite only being established five years ago, Peak Hill-based Merino stud, Towonga, had a very successful couple of days at the Rabobank Merino show and sale in Dubbo, August 22 and 23.
The stud took home four champion ribbons and a reserve champion for their team of both Poll and horned Merinos.
The stud won champion strong wool ram, champion fine/medium wool ram, champion fine wool Poll ram, champion medium wool horned ewe and reserve champion Poll strong wool ewe.
They also received the award for most successful exhibitor across the whole show.
Towonga also had a good day in the office in the AWN fleece competition, taking out first and third place in the medium ewe or wether class on final scores of 78 and 69, respectively.
The stud also won the strong ewe or wether class on a score of 79.5.
But it wasn't just in the judging ring that Towonga had a successful day but also in the sale ring, claiming top priced ram of the sale with the champion strong wool ram of the show, selling for $7000.
Towonga stud principal Gary Kopp said that they had a very good show.
The stud was based off Wonga Merino bloodlines, with an influence from Collinsville Merinos, Hallett, SA, through both the Poll and horned animals in their flock.
Earlier this year the stud purchased a Merino ram, Imperial 21-5121, from Collinsville stud for $50,000.
"We trying to breed sheep that are very dual purpose, sheep that have good square structures, good back ends, with a good 19 to 21 micron wool," Mr Kopp said.
"We shear every eight months, cutting eight kilograms each shearing as a flock average with 19.9 micron."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.