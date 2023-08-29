The Land
Home/News

Peak Hill stud Towonga takes home four champion ribbons and a reserve

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towonga Merinos stud prinicpal, Garry Kopp, Peak Hill, with the champion strong wool ram of the show, who was also the top priced ram for the sale, selling of $7000 for Kuru Pastoral, Condonbolin. Photo by Rebecca Nadge.
Towonga Merinos stud prinicpal, Garry Kopp, Peak Hill, with the champion strong wool ram of the show, who was also the top priced ram for the sale, selling of $7000 for Kuru Pastoral, Condonbolin. Photo by Rebecca Nadge.

Despite only being established five years ago, Peak Hill-based Merino stud, Towonga, had a very successful couple of days at the Rabobank Merino show and sale in Dubbo, August 22 and 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.