Oliver Cameron claims young judge win at Dubbo

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 29 2023 - 8:00pm
Oliver Cameron, 19, from Poll Boonoke, Deniliquin, was the champion young judge. Photo supplied.
Oliver Cameron has proven his passion for sheep taking out the young judges competition at the Merino National Show and Sale at Dubbo last week.

