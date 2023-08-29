Oliver Cameron has proven his passion for sheep taking out the young judges competition at the Merino National Show and Sale at Dubbo last week.
The 19 year-old was originally off a sheep property near Longreach, Qld, and started working at Poll Boonoke, Deniliquin, last year.
"I wanted to explore the stud side of the sheep industry and it's going well so far," he said.
Mr Cameron said he was learning something new every day from some of the best teachers in the industry.
"They want to take you far in the industry," he said.
And this was exactly what Mr Cameron wanted for the future.
"In the long run keep working my way up the line in the stud game and one day hopefully manage a stud," he said.
Taking out the title at Dubbo was not Mr Cameron's first young judging win, having claimed champion for wool and cattle at Longreach and sheep at Hay.
Mr Cameron took out the competition over Bateson Pittman, Glenburnie Merinos, Walcha, in second and Max Longhurst, Trundle Central School in third.
Bateson Pittman also qualified to compete at the 2024 state final along with Amelia Brown from Breakfast Creek.
