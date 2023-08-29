Kidman reach $26,000 twice

On Tuesday Kidman Poll Hereford and Angus both reached a top price of $26,000 at their annual on-property sale at Dulcidene, Dubbo.
The two sale toppers were Poll Hereford, Kidman President S038, and Angus, Kidman Shakespeare T108.
The 2-year-old, Kidman President S038 weighed 856 kilograms and was purchased by Del and Greg Rees, The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley.
Del Rees, The Ranch, said "There's a lot to like about this bull. He fits into our program perfectly and we look forward to his positive contribution to our long-term goals."
"He has an outcross pedigree and will be used in our stud over heifers," said Mrs Rees.
"He had a moderate frame with low birthweight and good carcase figures," said Nelson Carlow.
The Angus, yearling bull, Kidman Shakespeare T108, was purchased by Greg Radford, Tottenham.
Mr Radford purchased Kidman Shakespeare T108 as he was seeking a heifer bull and thought he would be a great addition to his commercial operation.
Purchasing from Kidman Angus for over thirty years, Mr Radford keeps coming back as he believes the Carlow family are true cattlemen.
Kidman Poll Hereford offered 38 bulls, 10 stud females and 3 pens of PTIC commercial heifers.
Twenty-three bulls sold averaging $11,417 and eight stud females sold to a top of $8000, averaging $5750.
Securing the top-price female, Kidman Miss Gunn R127, was Andrew Manson from Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry, VIC.
Two pens of 10 PTIC commercial heifers were both sold for $1200 per head.
Randall Carlow, Kidman Angus offered 41 bulls resulting in full clearance, to average $9463.
A volume buyer of the Angus bulls was Ian Grattan, Dubbo who secured five head to average $7200.
"It was a good result to have total clearance and to see local and return client support was very satisfying," said Randall Carlow.
Bulls sold to multiple states and the Carlow's were very happy to see bulls going to TAS, VIC, and SA.
Nelson Carlow was extremely pleased with the support from return buyers which included the Bartlett family, Wanaaring, the Middleton Family, Lake Cargelligo, Warrensville Poll Hereford, Bordertown SA, and Medowood Partnership, Tottenham.
Mr Carlow said "This was the best line of bulls we have had for a long time. A lot of the top-end bulls which brought in fantastic stud support."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Dubbo, with Paul Dooley as auctioneer.
