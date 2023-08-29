The Land
Merino national 2023 AWN fleece competition supreme winner

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
August 30 2023 - 6:00am
Brett Cooper, AWN Central West, Murray Power, Airlie Merino and Poll Merinos, Walcha, judges John Croake, AWN Tamworth, and Andrew Holgate, AWN Goulburn.
Walcha stud, Airlie Merinos, has taken out the supreme champion and champion ram fleece at the AWN open fleece show.

