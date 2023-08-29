Walcha stud, Airlie Merinos, has taken out the supreme champion and champion ram fleece at the AWN open fleece show.
The competition was held in conjunction with the Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale in Dubbo.
The competition featured 79 fleeces across 21 classes and was judged by John Croake, AWN Tamworth, and Andrew Holgate, AWN Goulburn.
Run by Murray and Michelle Power, Airlie won the superfine ram class with a final score of 94.
Out of scores of 10, the fleece scored 8.5 for staple length, soundness of 10, handle and bloom of 9, and character of 9.5.
Its clean fleece weight score was 30 from 30 with a yield of 74 per cent.
Glenburnie Merinos, Walcha, followed just behind in the class with an overall score of 93.5.
Airlie was also awarded the champion medium wool fleece with a score of 91.
The fleece had a yield of 73pc and staple length and soundness scores of 9 and 10. It also scored 9 for character.
The stud also won the fine ram class, also on a score of 91.
Mr Power said the 17.1-micron superfine fleece came from a two-year-old homebred ram, they had shown successfully throughout the New England region over the summer.
"We ended up retaining him for stud use, we shore him, and I was heading over to Dubbo for a look so thought I'd roll a few (fleeces) up and take them," he said.
"When I was getting the fleece ready to take over there I thought it was a pretty good bit of wool - it was going to take a pretty good one to beat it."
The grand champion ewe or wether fleece was awarded to Merryville stud, Boorowa, for its superfine fleece with a 16.1-micron fibre diameter.
The ewe was a two-and-a-half year old Ringmaster Superior 14th descendent.
The fleece had a yield of 74pc, staple length score of 9, soundness 10, handle of 9 and bloom of 10. It had a clean fleece weight score of 26 from 30.
The most successful exhibitor was awarded to Sea-Ori Pastoral Company, Crookwell, which took home four class wins and a second place.
Sea-Ori won the fine ewe or wether class with a score of 79, the unhoused superfine ewe or wether class on a score of 84.5, the unhoused fine ewe or wether on 81, and the flock growers fine ewe or wether on 81.
The special ultrafine class went to a clean sweepby R.M. and R.M. Gordon, Guyra, taking first, second and third, with scores of 89, 88, and 85.5.
Judge Andrew Holgate said the number of fleeces increased by about 30 exhibits on last year's competition.
"The quality was outstanding across the classes and this was reflected in the scores," he said.
"We went from mid-50s fleeces last year to 90 fleeces this year - the evenness of the stands was extremely good.
"We couldn't fault the quality, as each division as you went through, the quality just kept coming through and it was great to see."
Airlie's supreme fleece was a standout, with outstanding crimping, softness and handling, he said.
"It was hard to find faults. It was very even," he said.
