Western school wins NSW School Wether Challenge at Dubbo

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
Champion school was awarded to Deniliquin High School. Photo by Rebecca Nadge.
Forbes High School was awarded the Overall Export pen of 3 wethers. Photo by Rebecca Nadge.
A total of 550 students, 58 schools and 348 wethers from around the state flocked to Dubbo for the NSW School Wether Challenge last week, run by NSW Stud Breeders and Australian Wool Innovation.

