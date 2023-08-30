The Land
Home/News

Merino enthusiasts attend sheep field day at Harden| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Ram of the Year - Rick Power, Guy and Anna Evans, Tara Park, Boorowa, Rodney Kent, Mark Liebich, Trent Fordham, Rod Miller and Lindsay Brown.
2023 Ram of the Year - Rick Power, Guy and Anna Evans, Tara Park, Boorowa, Rodney Kent, Mark Liebich, Trent Fordham, Rod Miller and Lindsay Brown.
2023 Wendouree Perpetual Shield - Alison Kelleher (Troy Animal Health), Lindsay Brown, Rodney Kent, Rod Miller, Rodney Taylor, Kim Whitechurch, Michael Corkhill, Craig Trickey, Ben Litchfield and John Gray. Photo: Camilla Duffy
2023 Wendouree Perpetual Shield - Alison Kelleher (Troy Animal Health), Lindsay Brown, Rodney Kent, Rod Miller, Rodney Taylor, Kim Whitechurch, Michael Corkhill, Craig Trickey, Ben Litchfield and John Gray. Photo: Camilla Duffy

With sixty one Merino and Poll Merino studs on display during the 2023 Field Day conducted by SWS Stud Merino Breeders at Harden, the enthusiasm for quality sheep was palpable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.