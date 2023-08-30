Harlees Limousins sold two bulls to an equal top price at the stud's helmsman sale on Friday, August 25 at Loomberah.
One of the top-priced bulls which went for $9000, Harlees Denver S81, went to repeat buyers BD & AJ Warden, Bretandra Pastoral, Bowling Alley Point, near Nundle, while the other top-priced bull, Harlees Liftoff S73, went to a new buyer, not only to Harlees, but also to the Limousin scene.
Melinda Medich purchased her beef property Rotherwood, which is now registered under Rotherwood 1820 Pty Ltd, at Lake Bathurst, near Goulburn, from John and Sue Sheehy, with the deal also including Limoges Limousin stud.
Liftoff is the second bull Ms Medich has purchased since acquiring the Lake Bathurst stud having already bought a bull from Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, near Wagga Wagga.
Her plan is to purchase one more bull before putting the trio over the herd and with Liftoff, there was a key aspect that drew her to the bull.
"To be honest, it was his bloodlines," Ms Medich said.
"After speaking to John Sheehy, then looking up certain studs myself, I really was drawn to the Flemington [sire] and there was a cross in there with Mandayen.
"We did have a bull on the farm before I got here, his name was Kent, he had those bloodlines and apparently he was the best bull the farm had."
Liftoff was sired by Flemington Lift-Off and out of Harlees KrystalM18, which is where the Mandayen bloodlines came from, and had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +55 docility and +1.2 scrotal size.
Harlees stud principal Andrew Harries said Liftoff was "such a quiet bull" that had "width and depth".
As for Denver, Mr Harries said "he should breed quite well for the commercial producer that bought him".
In the catalogue, Denver was described as "yet another bull built like a tank. He has a star studded pedigree with the phenotype and EBVs to match. He is out of one of our most consistent cows and will add punch to his progeny. Another bull that will suit different markets."
Denver, sired by LFLC Denver 857D and out of Harlees Daphne L28, had EBVs of +1.5 birth weight, +46 400-day weight and +52 600-day weight.
The Bradfield family, Caroona, secured, Harlees Sam S51 for $8000 while G & M Walker, Baerami Creek, near Muswellbrook purchased Harlees Denver S53 for $8000 as well.
ID & PA Medd Merriwa secured three bulls including Harlees Sniper S79 for $7000.
The sale had an average of $7125 and a clearance rate of 60 per cent.
The sale was conducted by Davidson Cameron Co with Scott Newberry and Luke Scicluna auctioneering. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
