The Land
Home/News

Harlees Limousins 2023 sale results, clearance rate, top price and average

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harlees Liftoff S73 sold for the equal top price of $9000. Picture supplied
Harlees Liftoff S73 sold for the equal top price of $9000. Picture supplied

Harlees Limousins sold two bulls to an equal top price at the stud's helmsman sale on Friday, August 25 at Loomberah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.