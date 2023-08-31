The Land
Home/News
Comment

Get to know Florance McGufficke via her first column for The Land

August 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2023 Florance McGufficke with the silver salver trophy. Picture by Jessica Neale
The 2023 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2023 Florance McGufficke with the silver salver trophy. Picture by Jessica Neale

Picture this, a brisk winter morning in the Monaro region of southern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.