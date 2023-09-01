A visual history of the Australian stock saddle

This includes glorious images of the Colton, Palmer & Preston Stock Saddle (c 1920s), American-Style Swinging Fender Poley, GJ Schneider (c 1925), Station Poley, Joseph Alvin (c 1920-30), Geo Cossart Light Ladies' Poley, Bill Rub (c 1930s), Mini Saddles (1919 and 1936), Poley "Going To Town" Saddle, Francis H Thrift (c 1930), The Wyndham Stock or Breaking Saddle Hugo Fisher (c 1938), Werner Wonder Poley R S Werner (c 1930s-1940s), The Longhorn R M Williams (1947), Grace Bros - Model Store Poley (c 1952), Brunette Downs Poley, Mark Newman (c 1960s), J P Talty Stock Saddle (c 1960s), J P Talty Fan-Tree Poley (c 1960s), Embellished Traditional Australian Stock Saddle, Cecil Bercene (c 1970s), Trophy Saddle, Warren Newcombe (c 1994), Super Monarch Poley, Jim Cook (1999), Crocodile-Print Youth's Poley, Jim Cook (1984), Wildash Poley, Peter Britt (2016), The Australian Stock Saddle, Dennis Lane (2018), The Horseman, John Lordan (2017), Mackellar Saddle, Neil Mackellar (2017), The Royal Poley, Tony Gifford (2017), Stockman's Throne, John Davis (2017), and the Western Stock Saddle, Dan Kingsley (2017).