The Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) has welcomed Adjunct Prof William (Bill) Young as chair of the independent Advisory Committee on Social, Economic and Environmental Sciences (ACSEES).
Adj Prof Young is an Adjunct Professor in water resource management at the Australian Rivers Institute of Griffith University and brings more than 15 years of experience in water security, transboundary water cooperation and policy to the role.
MDBA chief executive Andrew McConville said Adj Prof Young will guide the provision of specialist independent advice across water-related research and analysis.
"I am really pleased to welcome Adj Prof Young as chair of ACSEES and acknowledge also the contribution of long-serving committee members who have provided valued input to the MDBA's work," Mr McConville said.
"We know that peer review is a foundation of scientific quality across the globe and the scientific work commissioned by the MDBA will continue to uphold the reputation of quality and assurance expected of our organisation.
"The MDBA is grateful to the committee members who have brought their professional experience to review and advise on the science that informs our work.
"With the appointment of Adj Prof Young the MDBA will be renewing ACSEES membership so that robust science continues to inform Basin Plan implementation and the forthcoming Review of the Basin Plan in 2026."
Having completed a decade-long tenure as a lead water resources management specialist of the World Bank, Adj Prof Young takes on the role of ACSEES chair, replacing Prof Rob Vertessy who vacated the position in late 2022.
"I'm honoured to chair ACSEES as it advises the authority on how to respond to key issues in managing the basin, including how to bring the best available science to bear on climate change, indigenous knowledge, and the evidence of ecological change across the Basin through implementation of the Basin Plan," Adj Prof Young said.
"Water security is a pursuit of many developed nations and comes with the complexities of balancing the many, and often competing, needs of communities, industry and the environment.
"How water is managed and shared in the Murray-Darling Basin is an emotive issue, but it is essential that the policy settings and decisions on responsible water take are informed by science, data and evidence that withstands high-levels of scrutiny."
ACSEES is particularly focused on social, economic and environmental sciences and members bring skills and eminence in fields of economics, hydrology, ecology and resilience, water governance and law, sociology and sustainable systems.
The MDBA is refreshing the membership of the committee with recruitment now underway.
