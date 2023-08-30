The Land
Home/News

New chair appointed to independent Basin science advisory committee

August 30 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adjunct Prof William (Bill) Young has been appointed as chair of the independent Advisory Committee on Social, Economic and Environmental Sciences.
Adjunct Prof William (Bill) Young has been appointed as chair of the independent Advisory Committee on Social, Economic and Environmental Sciences.

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) has welcomed Adjunct Prof William (Bill) Young as chair of the independent Advisory Committee on Social, Economic and Environmental Sciences (ACSEES).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.