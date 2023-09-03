The 2023 Inland Petroleum Bill Lambell Memorial Gulargambone Cup over 1200m was won by Ecker Road.
The 10-year-old bay gelding is trained by Bryan Dixon Jnr at Gilgandra and was ridden to victory by Dubbo-based jockey Ken Dunbar.
When jockey Andrew Banks, who grew up in Gulargambone, and Dubbo trainer Michael Lunn combined to win with Geesheehan in the final race of the day, the Gilgandra and Dubbo Toyota Class 1 Handicap over 1200m, it completed a meeting where the winnings were shared around.
Across the six-race card, six different trainers and six different jockeys took home wins at Gulargambone.
Off the track, Michelle Green from Nevertire was named this year's best dressed lady with Katrina Shelton from Quambone the runner-up.
The title of best dressed gent went to Gular local James Spora while Courtney Colwell from Warren was the judge's choice for best millinery.
