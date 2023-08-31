The Land
Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show 2023 supreme results

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
The Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale at Dubbo last week delivered an emotional win for South Australian stud principal, Paul Meyer, Mulloorie, Brinkworth, after his ram was awarded the national title.

