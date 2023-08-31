Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, Malabugilmah, followed from its success last year to take champion individual in the domestic results and the champion team and reserve champion individual in the export classes in the 2023 RAS Beef Challenge.
The stud entered six teams across the two categories.
Manager Brett Ellem said the steers were selected to be as similar in type as possible.
"We select them as individuals and try and make them as alike as we can to make them fit the grid at the entry and exit of this competition," he said.
"They are mostly purebred Santa Gertrudis and some crossbred with Charolais, Hereford and Angus.
"It was great to see the results tonight, they were nearly all the purebred steers that came out on top - it's fantastic for the breed.
"I was really happy that our export teams performed well this year - in the past we normally do okay with our domestic stuff, but in the last two years our export cattle have come through and been competitive as well."
He said the range of breeds represented in the competition was fantastic to see and it was important to have results to continue pushing for improvement.
The feedback from the competition, along with the RNA Paddock to Palate competition, also ensured the operation produced cattle that were commercially relevant, Mr Ellem said.
"We are a stud and a commercial operation, but commercial relevance is important and benchmarking ourselves against the rest of the industry is also very important," he said.
"We're against some of the best guys in the industry with Texas Angus and Rosedale Charolais and Truro Herefords - it's really good to go up against them and see where we sit in the industry."
