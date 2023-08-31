The Land
Home/Beef

RAS Beef Challenge 2023 sees Yulgilbar champs in domestic, export

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
September 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen and Olivia Pollard and Lucy and Brett Ellem, Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, Malabugilmah, at the awards dinner in Tamworth.
Glen and Olivia Pollard and Lucy and Brett Ellem, Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, Malabugilmah, at the awards dinner in Tamworth.

Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, Malabugilmah, followed from its success last year to take champion individual in the domestic results and the champion team and reserve champion individual in the export classes in the 2023 RAS Beef Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.