The Land
Home/Beef

RAS Beef Challenge 2023 results a valuable tool for Texas Angus

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
September 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy and Ben Mayne, Texas Angus, Warialda, said feedback from the competition had influenced their program and they hoped to get more clients involved.
Wendy and Ben Mayne, Texas Angus, Warialda, said feedback from the competition had influenced their program and they hoped to get more clients involved.

Warialda-based Texas Angus had noteworthy results across both the export and domestic classes of the RAS Beef Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.