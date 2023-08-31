The Land
Home/News

ALPA Wagga Wagga auctioneers school

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Held in the Wagga Wagga livestock selling complex, 27 trainee auctioneers were guided through their paces during the ALPA auctioneering school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.