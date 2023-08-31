Bids were flying throughout the sale shed at Rennylea Angus, Culcairn, on Thursday, August 31, with volume buyers went up against each other.
The sale achieved a top price of $40,000 twice, with a full clearance and an overall average of $14,697 for the 215 bulls offered and sold.
The sale consisted of 72 two-year-old bulls and 143 yearling bulls, with the stud making the decision to move all their cows to a spring calving, for better pasture efficiency.
The first of the top-priced two-year-old bulls was Rennylea S690 who was bought by Consolidated Pastoral Company, Brisbane, Queensland, for $40,000.
The Rennylea K907 son who was used as a yearling, ranked in the top 10 per cent for eight of his estimated breeding values as well as all of his $indexes.
He EBVs of -10 gestation length, +62 birth-weight, +199 400-day weight, +164 600-day weight, with a milk value of +28 placing him in the top 1pc of the breed and and a carcase weight figure of +101.
Consolidated Pastoral Company also purchased another four bulls in the sale to average $33,000.
The other equal top-priced bull for the sale was Rennylea S916, purchased for $40,000 by Mark Elder Barr Smith, Holbrook.
Rennylea S916 displayed EBVs of +0.9 birth weight, a milk figure of +24, with an intramuscular fat value of +5.7 and an eye muscle area of +11.2.
Weighing 748 kilograms, he also was ranked in the top 10 pc for his $indexes.
Mr Barr Smith purchased another two bulls with an overall average of $27,666.
For the yearling bulls, Rennylea T5 claimed top-priced yearling, selling to TC Grazing, Miles, Qld for $26,000.
Tipping the scales at 544 kgs, the Rennylea N542 son, displayed a gestation length figure of -8.9, an EMA of +12.2 and an IMF of +4.7.
The 14 month-old GAR Hometown son, was out of a proven donor cow for the stud, Rennylea L490, and was docile, easy doing and had an impressive set of data across the board.
The average for the 72 two-year-old bulls offered and sold was $19,902, with the 143 yearling bulls sold averaging $11,965.
Ruth Corrigan, Rennylea Angus, said the sale had exceeded their expectations in light of the current cattle market.
"The first 30 bulls were bulls we'd used as yearlings in the spring last year," Ms Corrigan said.
"The couple of bulls up the front that made the money, were very good bulls we'd picked out as young bulls for their combination of productivity traits and their good structure, good temperament and really good early growth and good carcase."
There were five large volume buyers active throughout the sale, the first being Shadowgrove Pty Ltd, Khancoban, near Corryong, who purchased 10 bulls to a top of $24,000 to average $14,600.
Malcolm Sinclair, Minjah, Victoria, bought nine bulls for a total of $138,000 for an average of $15,333, while Wilmot Cattle Company, Hernani, near Dorrigo, purchased six bulls to average $16,000.
Spinifex Pastoral, Swan Hill, Vic, also purchased nine bulls to a top of $24,000 with an average of $14,000 and Noorkim Partnership, bought eight bulls for a total of $124,000 to average $15,500.
The sale was conducted by Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions, with Andrew Wishart and Peter Godbolt as auctioneers. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
