A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the NSW Riverina region.
Emergency services were called to Old Wagga South Road, Mimosa, about 15 kilometres south west of Temora, following reports of a crash at 8.30pm.
A Toyota Landcruiser was reportedly travelling south when it left the road and collided with a gum tree before catching alight.
The driver of the ute and the sole occupant - a 40-year-old man - died at the scene.
Riverina police officers established a crime scene, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
