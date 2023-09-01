Deepdene Poll Dorset rams sold to $2700

Repeat buyers put a floor into today's offering by Garry and Catherine Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, when they penned 105 rams for the stud's 27th annual sale.
Long term ram clients who purchased replacement rams in volume also underpinned the sale when there was a one hundred percent clearance of the 105 rams for sale average of $2134.
The top price at $2700 was paid by long time supporter of the genetic direction at Deepdene, prime lamb producer Chris Wilson, Ovi, Wantabadgery.
Mr Wilson bought four at that price, and although he held back at the start of the sale, because he wanted to see how it would go considering the current state of the lamb market.
"I can't afford not to be buying rams this year because it would hurt in years to come when I would need more and the price might be higher," he said.
"I am happy with these prices and it did show there still is confidence in producing prime lambs."
Mr Wilson said it is about averaging his sale lambs over the season, not just getting a top price for one draft.
"Rams are the cheapest stock on my place and I want to have the best I can afford," he said.
"The better rams breed the better lambs for yield and carcase shape.
"I've been selling my store lambs to a repeat buyer for many years.
His top ram's scanned figures performed by StockScan, indicated 6cm fat, 37.73 sq cm eye muscle area and Index 1349.
The meat index is based on the ema width, eye muscle depth and fat measurements adjusted for age.
The indicated index is what it would have been for the ram at eight months of age.
Deepdene studmaster Garry Armstrong was very happy with the sale result.
''The better end of the prime lambs are selling well," Mr Armstrong said.
"And are still making the most money.
"It indicates prime lamb producers who are buying the top end of the terminal sires are keeping ahead.
"Those producers with the better genetics will always come through the tough times."
The auction was settled by Nutrien, Narrandera, with Peter Cabot, wielding the gavel.
