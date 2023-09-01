The Land
Home/News

Deepdene Poll Dorset rams sold to $2700

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price at $2700 - Dom O'Mahoney, Nutrien Narrandera, buyer Chris Wilson, Wantabadgery, vendor Garry Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, Ryan Burden and Jaiden Burke, Nutrien.
Top price at $2700 - Dom O'Mahoney, Nutrien Narrandera, buyer Chris Wilson, Wantabadgery, vendor Garry Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, Ryan Burden and Jaiden Burke, Nutrien.

Repeat buyers put a floor into today's offering by Garry and Catherine Armstrong, Deepdene Poll Dorsets, Narrandera, when they penned 105 rams for the stud's 27th annual sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.