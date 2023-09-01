It was a case of the bigger, the better, at the BreedElite Dorper Sheep Society Australia 21st annual national sale at Dubbo on September 1, with buyers from Queensland down to Tasmania taking part in the bidding.
In the breakdown, 33 of 45 Dorper rams sold to $20,000 top and $3606 average, while 21 of 29 White Dorper of rams sold to a $13,000 top and $4320 average.
Moama-based Dell Dorpers topped the sale for the Dorper ram Dell Dorpers 210621, which sold to return clients Culgoa UltraWhite and Dorper stud, Goodooga.
The June 2021-drop, type-five ram was the heaviest in the catalogue at 136.5 kilograms and scanned an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 51 millimetres and 8mm fat.
The ram - by the $50,000 sire Dell Legacy - had been used extensively in the Dell stud and semen had been retained both for export and the stud's own use.
Culgoa purchased a second ram, the March 2022-drop Dell Dorpers 220075, 116.5kg, for $5000.
The type-three ram had an EMD of 53mm and 9mm fat.
Stud principal Matt Wood favoured the structure and muscle in the top-priced ram.
"The principal aim of the stud is to breed large-framed, fast-growing sheep that are easy moving, walking-type sheep," he said.
"We see a lot of these sheep, they don't go so well in these big paddocks.
"We're trying to build sheep that do that, and that's the kind of ram we bought today."
Culgoa also offered three Dorper rams in the sale, which sold to a top of $3200 and $2466 average.
Dell Dorpers stud manager Andrea Vagg said there had been interest in the ram leading up to the sale and the price was expected.
"This sale proves the guys are looking for a bigger framed sheep - a correct, bigger framed sheep," she said.
"What we really liked about him, he had that real slick coat so the guys don't have to shear their lambs.
"We actually didn't shear him for this sale - he's naturally got that slick coat with good body fat."
Dell offered four Dorper Rams to average $8250.
Kaya stud, Narrogin, Western Australia, sold their line of 10 Dorper rams to a top of $10,000 and $4910 average.
The $10,000 ram, bought by Kelleen Dorpers, Wentworth, was the grand champion ram and supreme Dorper exhibit at the 2023 DSSA national show.
The September 2021-drop, type five, was 125kgs with an EMD of 54mm and 7mm fat.
In the White Dorpers, Begargo Creek White Dorpers, Lake Cargelligo, bought the top-priced lot, Kaya White 210052, again offered by Kaya.
The May 2021-drop, type-five ram, weighed 131.5kg and had an EMD of 49mm and 6mm fat.
Begargo Creek was a notable volume buyer in the White Dorpers, taking home seven rams to an average price of $3628.
The second top-priced White Dorper ram was the 128.5kg, type five Kaya White 210263.
The May 2021-drop ram had an EMD of 44mm with 7mm fat and was purchased by Alvalea White Dorpers, Roma, Qld, for $12,500.
Alvalea purchased three rams - all from Kaya - to an average price of $7833.
Kaya sold eight of nine White Dorper rams to an average of $7087, while Nomuula White Dorpers, Moonbi, sold four White Dorper rams to a $10,000 top and $4800 average.
In the Dorper ewes, 15 of 16 sold to a $2400 top and $1175 average.
Dell sold the top-priced ewe and averaged $1600 across its line of four.
Kaya offered six which all sold to $1400 equal top and $1067 average.
Nomuula sold five of six Dorper ewes to a $1400 top and $960 average.
Kaya sold five of its six White Dorper ewes, which were all bought by online bidder Danny Teskera, Echuca, for an $1100 top and $880 average.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with John Settree, Dubbo, as auctioneer. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
