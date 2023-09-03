Police in the midwest of the US have made an unusual traffic stop after spotting a driver with a fully grown Watusi bull in his passenger seat.
Lee Meyer of Neligh, Nebraska, was seen driving - with 'Howdy Doody' the bull riding shotgun - eastbound on Highway 275 through Norfolk, Nebraska.
"They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle."
In what might be the greatest understatement of our modern times, Captain Reiman said the officers made the stop to "address some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation".
Meyer was issued with a warning, ordered to leave the city and return Howdy Doody home.
It's understood no person or animals were injured during the discourse.
