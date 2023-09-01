The Land
The Glen Angus sells top-priced bull to Tasmania

Updated September 1 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:59pm
Mike and Joy Gadd, The Glen Angus, with the top-priced bull sold for $16,000. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
The top-priced bull from The Glen Angus is bound for Tasmania in the on-property sale where 100 per cent of Angus bulls sold.

