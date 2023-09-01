The top-priced bull from The Glen Angus is bound for Tasmania in the on-property sale where 100 per cent of Angus bulls sold.
Held at Walwa on Friday all 55 Angus bulls on offer sold to a top of $16,000 and average of $9036, while three of five Angus/Murray Grey bulls sold to a top of $7000 and average of $6333.
Overall the 58 bulls sold to an average of $8896.
Mike Gadd, The Glen, said he was very happy with the average and clearance rate, particularly with 100pc of Angus bulls sold.
"We're delighted with the result and the confidence shown in our breeding program," he said.
It was the first lot of the sale, The Glen Quarterback T8, which made the top-price of $16,000, sold to AW Seymour, Breadalbane, Tasmania.
The 18 month-old Angus bull, sired by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and out of The Glen H422 N150, ranked in the top 10pc for gestation length, milk, carcase weight (CWT), intra-muscular fat (IMF) and docility, and in the top 20pc for calving ease direct (DIR), 600-day growth, and rib and rump fat.
Mr Gadd said Quarterback was a really good all-round bull.
"He ticks all the boxes for doing ability, growth and carcase merit," he said.
"He has very well balanced EBVs. He's very attractive in every respect."
The top-priced Angus/Murray Grey bull was The Glen Twinhearts T28, sold for $7000 to GM and SM Williams, Eucumbene.
The 18 month-old silver bull, sired by Connamara P64 and out of The Glen Beranice K60, ranked in the top 10pc for milk, eye muscle area (EMA) and retail beef yield (RBY).
Volume buyers included K and M Beirs and Sons, Jingellic, who purchased six Angus bulls, and Nioka Pastoral Co, Pulletop, took home five Angus bulls.
The selling agents were Elders, Corcoran Parker and Ray White GTSM with Brett Shea, Elders Albury, as the auctioneer.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
