The first day of Spring set the scene for the Ballatherie Poll Merino ram sale held at Hillston on September 1, where buyers paid up to $5000 to secure genetics.
A large crowd showed spirited bidding with 137 of the 150 rams selling to average $1983.
The offering was up 30 rams on last year's sale.
Stud principal Mark Peters said there were a large number of return clients along with some new buyers.
The top ram sold was purchased by Mat Lacey of B N Proud & Co, Griffith, on behalf of their client Tom Groat, Conapaira Station, Rankins Springs.
The ram had a 18.7-micron fleece diameter, a coefficient of variation of 14.2 per cent and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
Each year the Peters family donate the proceeds of one ram to Hillston Can Assist. This year the ram was bought by D & L Fisk, Hillston, for $1750.
The sale was settled by Nutrien stud stock while Rick Power and Matt O'Connor, Elders Echuca, did the auctioneering.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.