The Land
Home/News

Ballatherie Poll Merinos 2023 ram sale results

SL
By Shantelle Lord
September 1 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock, Mat Lacey, B N Proud & Co, Griffith, Ballatherie Poll Merino Principal Mark Peters, Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien and Rod Evans, Elders Griffith, with top-priced ram.
Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock, Mat Lacey, B N Proud & Co, Griffith, Ballatherie Poll Merino Principal Mark Peters, Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien and Rod Evans, Elders Griffith, with top-priced ram.

The first day of Spring set the scene for the Ballatherie Poll Merino ram sale held at Hillston on September 1, where buyers paid up to $5000 to secure genetics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Shantelle Lord

Livestock Sales Representative

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.