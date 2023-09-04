The Land
Home/News

Rowallan Poll Dorset sale underpinned by local demand

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowallan stud principal Matt Reid, Nate Reid, Crowther and Butt Livestock and Property agent Isaac Mannion, Yass, with the top priced ram which sold for $4400. Picture by Elka Devney
Rowallan stud principal Matt Reid, Nate Reid, Crowther and Butt Livestock and Property agent Isaac Mannion, Yass, with the top priced ram which sold for $4400. Picture by Elka Devney

Local buyers were out in force at the Rowallan Poll Dorset ram sale, held on-property at Crowther last Friday with more than 90 per cent of the rams sold to buyers in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.