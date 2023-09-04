Improved visibility, more horsepower and a comfortable ride are some of the features of the new Steiger tractor released at AgQuip 2023.
Case IH product manager for high horsepower tractors Justin Bryant said it was the first showing for the new MY24 range in Australia and farmers would definitely notice the difference when they're behind the wheel.
"Everyone of the new models has more horsepower than ever before, and more comfortable cabs with a new cab roof," he said.
"The Steiger has become the benchmark for power, efficiency and performance in high horsepower tractors, and the updates on this new range not only reinforce this reputation, but respond to the need for greater levels of productivity and sustainability within modern farming operations."
Mr Bryant said the visibility in the cab was "better than ever before" and a new premium sound option was available, with an amplifier, tweeters, 6.5-inch subwoofer with ported box and additional speaker grills.
The Steiger tractor turns 65 this year and it continues to evolve, with advanced connectivity that allow producers to configure, connect and then manage the tractor remotely.
The range features an updated FPT 13L cursor engine providing greater power and faster engine response across each model, along with improvements in fuel/fluid efficiency.
An enhanced LED lighting package offers greater output options for 360-degree night lighting visibility.
Included in the new MY24 AFS Connect Steiger model offering are:
