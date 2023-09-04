The Land
Case IH Steiger upgrades offer smooth ride for farmers

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:20am, first published September 4 2023 - 2:28pm
Case IH product manager for high horsepower tractors Justin Bryant with the new Steiger tractor launched at AgQuip 2023. Picture Paula Thompson
Improved visibility, more horsepower and a comfortable ride are some of the features of the new Steiger tractor released at AgQuip 2023.

