For more than four years, Santa Gertrudis Australia's general manager Chris Todd has been steering the direction of the popular breed, and he has decided to call time and finish on October 20.
Mr Todd, who has been strongly supported by his wife Sandy, has been a constant at all Santa Gertrudis events across Australia.
"The Santa Gertrudis breed is something I am very passionate about and as a former livestock buyer certainly have seen their fantastic attributes from paddock to carcase," Mr Todd said.
"Both Sandy and I have enjoyed our input into the breed's future, but it is now time for us to pursue other opportunities."
Prior to his appointment in 2019, Mr Todd had worked as a stock and agent along with holding senior positions in the meat processing and feedlot sectors.
His roles included Queensland and Northern Rivers livestock manager for Primac Elders Ltd, general manager of livestock procurement at Consolidated Meat Group, general manager of leading feedlotter, Mort and Co, and director of rural sales for Colliers International and CSMDG Pty Ltd.
While Mr Todd would not be too specific about what his future endeavours would be, he said there are some projects in the pipeline to work on.
"Both Sandy and I have enjoyed working alongside the Santa Gertrudis members and many have become close friends, but my tenure will cease with the Association at the end of the busy bull selling season after the western Queensland circuit ends," he said.
Santa Gertrudis president Micheal Doering, Walmona, Coolah, was contacted for comment on Mr Todd's resignation.
His response was that a statement from the Santa Gertrudis Association office would be released in the near future.
