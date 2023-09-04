NSW Ambulance paramedics were left thinking 'holy cow' when they 'mooved' quickly to a property near Tamworth to help rescue a two-week-old calf.
When emergency services crews arrived at the property in Warral, south of Tamworth, they found the calf trapped down an old bore hole.
"I've never seen that before," he said.
With the help of heavy machinery, it took paramedics three hours to chisel, and winch the animal back to safety.
Inspector Thompson said the team gradually dug a trench and ramp to help free the calf.
"If we tried to pull him back up the hole, we probably would have choked him."
"It was slowly, slowly, softly, just go steady, trying to avoid it collapsing in on the calf," Inspector Thompson said.
The paramedics at the scene had both undergone specialist large animal rescue training, and were well equipped to deal with the situation.
The crew believe heavy rain may be the reason the hole had re-opened, after it was dug in the '80s in the search for bore water.
"The owners didn't even know the hole was there," Inspector Thompson said.
Inspector Thompson and said the rescue mission was a huge success.
"Other than some dirt in the eye, the calf came out unharmed," Inspector Thompson said.
