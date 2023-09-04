The Land
Home/Beef
Watch

NSW Ambulance paramedics rescue calf from hole near Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 4 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Ambulance paramedics were left thinking 'holy cow' when they 'mooved' quickly to a property near Tamworth to help rescue a two-week-old calf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.