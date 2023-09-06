The Land
Food security: more than just increasing primary production

By Caitlin McConnel
September 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Caitlin McConnel, pictured at her home. Picture supplied by Sarah Chandler Photography
It is a little-known fact the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has identified Australia as a country maintaining a level of food insecurity since 2018.

