Varroa mite threatens Kempsey beekeeping family's honey legacy

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
September 7 2023 - 5:00am
Natalie Huxley, her son Ari and mother-in-law Dianne Nolan (also on our cover) are concerned about their beekeeping future. Picture by Samantha Townsend
Natalie Huxley, her son Ari and mother-in-law Dianne Nolan (also on our cover) are concerned about their beekeeping future. Picture by Samantha Townsend

"Thank you for making your hives available for euthanasia" is a letter no beekeeper wants to receive.

