A Queensland based return buyer has provided a backbone at the 27th Oldfield annual bull sale on Wednesday. David Brook, Brook Pastoral from Birdsville Qld purchased over 50pc of the successful purchases at the on-property sale near Gunnedah in the states north.
The return buyer of the Oldfield Poll Hereford and Angus stud purchased 6 yearling poll hereford bulls paying $6000 for each bull.
The Gunnedah based stud sold 9 from 19 yearling poll herefords to a top of $11,000 and average of $6889 along with 2 from 11 angus yearling bulls to a top of $6000 and an $5500 average.
Results were back by more than half compared to last years total clearance of 20 hereford bulls selling for a top of $16,000 and $8050 average while their 8 angus bulls also sold to a $16,000 top and a $12,375 average.
Top price hereford bull Oldfield Tolkien T131 (P) sold to first time buyer David and Jim Hann from Courallie J Herefords, Inverell for $11,000. Sired by Injemira Robert Redford Q287 (PP) the yearling bull weighed in at 508kilograms with a 34 centimeter scrotal.
Return buyer Kelso Grazing, Coolah purchased the second highest selling hereford bull for $9000. Oldfield Trump (P) of which was also sired by Robert Redford was reffered to in the sale catalogue as being a bull with calving ease, high growth and quality carcase data.
Oldfield Hereford & Angus stud principal Peter Mcarthur reflected on the sale as a "tough day".
"Being at the end of the bull selling season in northern new south wales , along with selling yearlings we sort of expected todays result to be tough." he said.
"Theirs not a lot of confidence in the market at the moment and our general clients will lock up when things get tighter."
"You just have to ride out the wave, we have had tougher sales previously then this and the market will always come back." said Mr Mcarthur.
The sale was covered by Elders Gunnedah with Brian Kennedy the auctioneer.
