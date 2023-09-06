The Land
Home/News

Yearling Poll Hereford tops for Oldfield.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Glover, Elders Gunnedah with Peter Mcarthur, Oldfield Poll Herefords & Angus.
Jon Glover, Elders Gunnedah with Peter Mcarthur, Oldfield Poll Herefords & Angus.

A Queensland based return buyer has provided a backbone at the 27th Oldfield annual bull sale on Wednesday. David Brook, Brook Pastoral from Birdsville Qld purchased over 50pc of the successful purchases at the on-property sale near Gunnedah in the states north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.