There was something for everyone at the 35th annual Millah Murrah Angus sale last Thursday, with the top end reaching $200,000 and commercial buyers also able to secure the genetics they needed.
Held on-farm at Goonamurrah, Bathurst, the sale got off to a red hot start with the first 20 lots averaging $34,950 and grossing $699,000.
The sale offered 121 bulls which sold to an overall average of $24,645 and grossed $2.982 million.
All up, 54 18-month-old bulls were offered, which sold to a $24,277 average, 45 yearling bulls sold to a $22,822 average, and 22 two-year-old bulls averaged $29,272.
The top-priced bull, catalogued as Millah Murrah Signpost S304 and now called Santiago S304, by Millah Murrah Milestone M308 out of a Klooney K42 daughter, Flower P162, was bought by Couch Pastoral, Nulawarree, Vic, and ABS Australia, Burdoora, Vic.
The 25-month-old weighed 954 kilograms with estimated breeding values of +8.2 eye muscle area, +2 rib fat, +1.7 rump fat, and +2.8 intramuscular fat.
Previous sons from his donor dam have sold to an average of $38,000. Will Couch, Couch Pastoral, said he had been interested in the bull ever since the catalogue came out.
His commercial operation was based on the coast near the Great Ocean Road, but he was also moving into stud cattle.
"We've got a fair few embryos in production now coming through, we just needed that phenotype bull now to come into the operation to really stamp the production and go forward from there," he said.
"I didn't even bring a catalogue - I walked through the gates with one bull in mind and that's what I wanted to go home with."
The second top-priced bull, catalogued as Millah Murrah Tremble T308 and now called Trigger T308, was brought forward from lot 95 to be the first yearling lot offered, and sold for $180,000.
The bull was again purchased by ABS Australia as part of a syndicate, with buyers including Rosemount Pastoral, Newbridge, and Peter Mowbray, Wollongong.
By Millah Murrah Quartz Q29 out of Millah Murrah Abigail M280, the 13-month-old weighed 626kg and had EBVs of +10.2 EMA, +5.9 calving ease direct, -7.8 gestation length, and +2.6 birthweight.
Fletch Kelly, ABS Australia, said Quartz offspring had been performing well over the last few years.
He favoured the bull's structural correctness, docility and softness.
"Even though he's only 13-months-old he's just got so much volume and thickness through the hock and the ham," he said.
He described the top-priced bull as a "meat machine."
"I think he's the perfect bull for us to go over those Paratrooper, Rocket Man, Quixote type of bloodlines as well, because he's a little bit of an outcross being a Milestone son," he said.
"He's got data right down the middle of the graph, he's right up there for IMF."
He said both bulls would have semen collected soon, which would likely be available in spring.
The sale had begun with all guns blazing, with the second lot, Millah Murrah Thumper T43, by Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252, selling to New Turee, Yarralee, Cassilis for $90,000.
The 19-month-old Thumper T43, out of Millah Murrah Flower P81, was the first Quarter Pounder son to be offered and his dam was also the mother of last year's bull sale top-priced lot, the $160,000 Millah Murrah Sugar Ray S76.
Millah Murrah Thunderman T10 also featured among the first 20 lots, selling for $80,000, to Rosemount Pastoral, Newbridge.
The 20-month-old was by Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 and out of Millah Murrah Brenda R1. He was the first Rocket Man calf born.
Another significant yearling purchase was Millah Murrah Tommy Turbo T216, catalogued as Thunderman T216, which sold for $65,000 to Anne Marie and Daniel Barrow, Merlewood Angus, Mirboo North, Vic.
The 13-month-old bull is a Rocket Man R38 son and out of Millah Murrah Abigail Q11, a Chisum 255 daughter.
Volume buyers included John Abrahams Properties, Megalong Valley, who purchased six lots to a top of $32,000 and $29,666 average.
The Shaw family, JS Grazing, Injune, Qld, bought five bulls to a top of $34,000 and $22,800 average.
Amanda Stewart, Running Stream, bought five bulls to a top of $22,000 and $17,600 average. Hurley Family Angus, Dargo, Vic, bought four bulls to a top of $30,000 and $21,000 average.
Stud principal Ross Thompson said it was a great result, with the top end selling extremely well and commercial buyers also able to purchase what they needed in the $10,000 to $14,000 range.
He described the two highest selling bulls as "phenotypically superb."
"I don't ever say this, but they were structurally flawless," he said.
"The depth of flank in both bulls is something you never see these days, but they've both got huge quarters on them, beautiful sire presence, I just can't improve either of them."
Mr Thompson used the sale as an opportunity to thank long-term employee Kevin Betts, who was leaving the stud after 20 years.
Elders conducted the sale with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth. Elite Livestock Auctions provided the online interface.
