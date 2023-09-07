The Land
Home/News

Millah Murrah Angus 2023 sale results, top price, average, clearance rate

By Rebecca Nadge
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:30pm, first published September 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was something for everyone at the 35th annual Millah Murrah Angus sale last Thursday, with the top end reaching $200,000 and commercial buyers also able to secure the genetics they needed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.