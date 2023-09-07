A "really strong sale", was how Ed Bradley, Hazeldean Angus, Cooma, described the spring bull sale on Thursday, September 7.
The stud achieved a total clearance of 124 bulls to an average of $13,161.
"It was a testament to the strong genetic program here at Hazeldean where we focus on having the correct conformation to back the industry leading figures," Mr Bradley said.
"It also showed that our repeat buyers and long term clients are prepared to pay for quality bulls."
The top price of $30,000 was made twice.
Firstly, Tom Shoobridge, Cleveland Pastoral Co, Ouse, Tasmania, buying through AuctionsPlus, purchased Hazeldean S2034, a 986kg grandson of Baldridge Beast Mode B074.
The bull had been flushed from a special female in the Hazeldean stud herd - K399, with 47 registered progeny.
He features in the top four per cent for 600-day growth from a moderate birth rate, top 1pc for docility and top 14pc for scrotal size.
He was used in the 2022 joining.
The second bull to sell for $30,000 was Hazeldean S56, a 946kg son of Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, bought by Masterton Pastol Co, Kangarooby, near Cowra.
He was described as having a "truck load of scope", with real depth and width.
He was used at Hazeldean as a young bull, and has figures in the top 2pc gestation length, top 9pc scrotal size, top 8pc carcass weight and top 11pc intramuscular fat.
Property manager Kim Dyson joins 800 cows and this year calved 160 heifers without having to assist one.
"The structure of the bulls allows me to calve my heifers without any worry," he said.
"I am breeding an elite line of females and I have to pay the top money to get the bulls I want to keep lifting the herd.
"This bull is nice and soft, with a great temperament, with good fertility and carcass figures."
Volume buyers included EJ Merriman and Son, Yass, who bought three for a $20,666 average, and TA Field Estates, Congi Station, Walcha, who bought six for $12,000 average.
The sale was settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Cooma, with auctioneer Peter Godbolt and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
