Milwillah Angus has registered a full clearance at its 17th annual on-property bull sale.
Along with all 98 bulls offered being sold at the sale at Young, Milwillah registered an average of $23,566, a top price of $200,000 and a gross of $2.311 million.
In a breakdown of the sale, 10 yearlings sold to an average of $16,200, 18 18-month-old bulls sold to an average of $30,888 and 70 two-year-old bulls sold to an average of $22,764.
Milwillah Pheasantry T352 was the top-priced bull and is destined for Victoria.
Glendan Park, Redesdale, Vic, purchased the bull, who is sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479.
The catalogue described Pheasantry T352 as having a "solid carcass and superb temperament a feature of the Pheasantry sire-line".
The top-priced bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +4.8 intramuscular fat (IMF), +13.3 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.2 rib fat, -0.3 rump fat and +60 carcase weight.
The sale had a flying start with the first 20 bulls on offer sold to an average of $43,925.
The opening three lots of the sale saw Milwillah Spector S193 - sired by Milwillah Jaal P3 - sold for $52,500, Milwillah Sergeant S791 - sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 - sold for $190,000 and Milwillah Power Broker S589 - sired by Milwillah Power Broker Q11 - sold for $50,000.
The $190,000 bull was sold to Bannaby Angus, Taralga, near Crookwell.
The two-year-old bull had estimated breeding values of +3.6 IMF, +8.1 EMA, +2.9 rib fat, +3.2 rump fat and +59 carcase weight.
Sergeant S791 has been used naturally as a yearling over 40 HBR first calving cows, as well as via AI and in embryo transfer at Milwillah in spring 2022 and autumn 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.