There were plenty of buying opportunities at West Wyalong/Temora district first-cross ewe sale on Friday where ewes sold to a top of $220 a head.
Held at the West Wyalong saleyards a total of 4047 ewes were yarded which mostly consisted of 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes.
Agents Paul Quade, Quade Moncrieff Livestock, and Will Dean, Nutrien, commended vendors for their presentation given the tough conditions over the last 18 months.
Mr Quade said the sale was a "buyers market."
Ewes were sold for $86 to $220.
The best presented pen was awarded to Ken Haddrill and Co, Ariah Park, for their pen of 151 June 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes, July shorn, by Cadell Border Leicester rams from large Western bred Merino ewes, which sold for $214.
Mitch Haddrill said the ewes had been on vetch and were 12 kilograms heavier than their tops last year, which had the same breeding.
"The only difference has been the weather," he said.
Mr Haddrill said they have had a good season so far with plenty of feed but needed a bit of rain again to finish.
Their seconds sold for $190.
The top-priced pen was 190 April 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes, July shorn, by Bauer Border Leicester rams, from O'Dwyer Farming, Ariah Park, sold for $220.
The same vendor sold another pen of 190 May 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes for $194.
Eric Maguire, Mirrool, sold 194 May/June 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes by Bauer Border Leicester rams from Grassmere blood Merino ewes, for $215.
A line of 521 August 2022 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes, August shorn, by Cadell Border Leicester rams, from RN and RJ Harper, Ariah Park, sold in three lots for $212, $195 and $172.
A pen of 72 June/September 2021 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewes, August shorn, by Cadell Border Leicester rams from Mt Willandry Merino ewes, from RT and MP Hardie, Tallimba, sold for $166.
Buyers were local with others from Wagga Wagga, Cowra and Young.
The sale was conducted by West Wyalong agencies Quade Moncrieff, Nutrien and Elders, with Geoff Rice, AWN Langlands Hanlon, sharing the auctioneering.
