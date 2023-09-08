The Land
Darriwell Merinos 2023 ram sale results, top price, average, clearance rate

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
September 8 2023
With the top price ram at the 38th annual Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino stud are Jason Hartin, Schute Bell, Narromine, John Lenehan, Arajoel, Galore, and Russel Jones, Darriwell, Trundle.
A strong run of predominantly Poll Merinos helped Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino stud enjoy a solid 38th annual ram sale today, hitting a top price of $10,000.

