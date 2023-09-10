The Hermes Poll Dorset ram sale marked the closing of one door and the opening of another as the succession of the stud's ownership was announced at the stud's on-property ram, Friday, September 8.
This was a significant occasion for owners, Sandy Morrison and Judi Smith, after 45 years of breeding high performance sheep and next May also being their 50th wedding anniversary, another factor behind the timing of the transition.
The new owner is renowned sheep consultant and former NSW Department of Primary Industries sheep officer, Ashley White, and his wife Robyn.
The Whites are in the process of selling their block on the Belubula River near Cowra and will move onto "Hermes" as they take over the stud and farm operation.
"I've advised him (Mr Morrison) for 30 years, now he's going to advise me," Mr White said, as he explained that Mr Morrison would continue to have input into the flock's direction in an advisory capacity.
Mr White said along with Mr Morrison, he had also worked closely with the team at JJ Dresser - agents for the Hermes sale - for many years, and so the transition of ownership would allow the legacy of one of the breed's elite performance flocks to continue.
"I have done a lot of work on sheep genetics for a lot of years so now I'm going to put it into practice and carry on Sandy's legacy," Mr White said.
"I love the stuff, that's why I'm doing it."
Mr White, who also still works as a sheep consultant across NSW, said he had recently returned from the UK and had not seen any sheep as good as what was could be found locally.
In the theme of last hurrahs, the top-priced lot, at $1900, was the very last ram offered.
It was among a draft of three rams bought by John Sullivan, of JJ Dresser, Woodstock, for his family's own lamb breeding operation, to average $1567.
The September 2022-drop ram, a twin, was in the breed's top 20 per cent for weaning weight and post weaning weight, as well as for muscling, it terminal carcase production and eating quality indicies.
Mr Sullivan said he was bidding aginst his father-in-law Paul Dresser, also of JJ Dresser and also runs a few ewes.
"I recognised a quality ram and I didn't want to let him go to the fath-in-law," Mr Sullivan said, admitting it was a bit of fun given his two sons, Cooper and Joe, were also auctioning the rams.
Other buyers included Jenny and Paul Dresser, Jenaull Park, Woodstock, who bought four rams to a top of $1500 to average $1275; James Clifton, Piney Ridge, Grenfell, with 13 rams to a top of $1500 to average $1262; Josh Walker, Pinehurst, Cowra, who bought four rams to a top and average of $1200; Newhaven Park, Boorowa, which bought five rams to average $1220, Weal Ag, Cowra, which bought five lots to a top and average of $1200; AJ Graham, Cowra, who bought seven rams to a top of $1400 to average $1243; Chris Rups, Boorowa, bought two at $1200 each; and, the Drury family, Collinsville Partnership, Woodstock, who bought four to a $1500 top to average $1300.
A total of 34 millimetres of rain the night before the sale did negatively affect the ram's presentation.
All up, the sale achieved a 49pc clearance from 120 rams offered at auction, to average $1250. A further 10 rams sold immediately post auction.
