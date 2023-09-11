A new product yet to hit the market could be a game changer for growers as moderate to high predicta B tests in the state's north-west region soar.
Developed by Syngenta, Victrato seed treatment supports the control of crown rot and management of root lesion nematodes in wheat and barley.
Poised for worldwide release, Delta Agribusiness and Crown Analytical Services agronomist Rob Long, Moree, said in most countries Victrato will be used for nematodes, however, uniquely to Australia it has efficacy on fusarium crown rot.
"Crown rot is an endemic in the district and is such a robber of yield that if Victrato can get into any sort of material level of protection, it is going to be well worthwhile," Mr Long said.
"It also suppresses the impact of root lesion nematodes which is a very important contributor to yield loss in the region."
Currently a number of trials are underway near Goondiwindi and Narrabri by Delta Agribusiness and Crown Analytical Services.
A time of sowing by rate trial conducted by Delta Agribusiness aims to look at different circumstances through the year and whether Victrato holds disease back under the varied pressure.
In line with this trial, Crown Analytical Services aims to determine the efficacy of Victrato's crown rot protection in current seasonal conditions which involve a reasonable start to dry finish.
While results will be seen during harvest, Mr Long said Victrato should really show its merit, especially during a critical time.
"We measured a lot of inoculum in the beginning, so we're starting to see the precursors to yield loss in the commercial fields," he said.
"At the beginning of the year Crown Analytical Services do a lot of predicta B tests, and normally the percentage of tests that come back as moderate to high is about 40pc, however, this year we saw 78pc so there is a lot of disease inoculum out there.
"We've had three wet years and growers have grown a lot of wheat and big crops with lots of biomass which means the potential for crown rot inoculum to build up is now showing."
Mr Long said Victrato would not completely combat crown rot, but would certainly help growers to combat it.
"Yield loss is going to vary this harvest and we anticipate there will be paddock losses as a result of crown rot, somewhere between 5pc and up to 40pc," he said.
"It will sharpen everyone's focus next year when this product becomes available"
