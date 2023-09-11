The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter rides the wave with Carnegie Clean Energy

September 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carnegie, based in Perth, WA, has been working for years to prove that you can use the rise and fall of the waves to generate clean, green, renewable energy. Picture via Shutterstock
Carnegie, based in Perth, WA, has been working for years to prove that you can use the rise and fall of the waves to generate clean, green, renewable energy. Picture via Shutterstock

If you want an example of how the mood in the Australian stock market has changed over the past couple of years, look no further than Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX code CCE).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.