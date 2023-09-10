The Land
Interest in water infrastructure high at AgQuip

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 11 2023 - 9:30am
Graham and Stuart Luckie, Tooraweenah, inspected troughs at AgQuip with a plan to subdivide paddocks and improve water access for the new ones. With them is Haydon Rhodes, Conron Stockcrete, Grenfell.
Graham and Stuart Luckie, Tooraweenah, inspected troughs at AgQuip with a plan to subdivide paddocks and improve water access for the new ones. With them is Haydon Rhodes, Conron Stockcrete, Grenfell.
Jamie Marquet, The Willows, Dungog, Peter Graham, Grahams Precast, Kyogle and Daryl Berry, Dungog, talk stock troughs at AgQuip.
Jamie Marquet, The Willows, Dungog, Peter Graham, Grahams Precast, Kyogle and Daryl Berry, Dungog, talk stock troughs at AgQuip.

Producers across the state are focused on livestock water, feed and feed storage infrastructure, according to manufacturing exhibitors at this year's AgQuip field days.

