Higher leaf-to-stem ratio with Reclaimer

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
September 11 2023 - 11:00am
Selected Seeds' Terry Beeson with a sample of Reclaimer Rhodes grass at Agquip this year. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
A third-generation variant of Rhodes Grass was showcased at AgQuip this year. It is a variety that has been selected for its higher leaf-to-stem ratio, increased salt tolerance, aggressive stoloniferous growth and higher dry matter production.

