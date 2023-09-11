The Land
Home/News

Productive Barraba country for 500-plus cows makes $8.9 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 1471 hectare (3635 acre) Northern Slopes cattle property Wongala has sold on an online auction for $8.9 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.