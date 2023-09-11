It may be early spring, but the condition of the cattle offered at the Carcoar store cattle sale reflected a cold Central Tablelands winter last Friday.
A large section of the sale at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, were weaners and several of those pens consisted of young, light cattle straight off their mothers.
The general run of weaner steers were estimated by Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graeme Richard to be $80 to $120 a head cheaper than the store sale a month earlier.
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $260 to $520 - most were Angus and in cents a kilogram averaged 282c/kg.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers sold from $430 to $800, and those from 280kg to 330kg attracted bids from $690 to $1050.
About 100 Angus weaner steers weighing more than 330kg sold for $890 to $1060.
Light weaner heifers (below 200kg) ranged from $145 to $400; those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $310 to $560, and the 280kg to 330kg lines made $440 to $640.
A few pens of weaner heifers weighing more than 330kg topped at $740.
A handful of yearling steers less than 330kg sold for $450 to $720. The rest of the yearling steers ranged from $780 to $1100.
Most of the yearling heifers were Angus and sold from $580 to $650.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers attracted bids from $500 for a light pen through to $1270 for heavier, well-presented females.
The PTIC cows also varied in weight and quality to reflect a wide price range from $560 to $1460.
Cows with young calves started at $600 a unit.
Heavier Angus cows with older calves topped the market at $1500.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
