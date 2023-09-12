Cattle slaughter figures lifted once again across every state of the nation last week.
The numbers were up by 4327 head for a total of 127,337. Meat and Livestock Australia reported this was the highest single-week figure since May 2020.
In contrast, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was weaker and finished Tuesday's sales on 433.6 cents a kilogram (carcase weight).
BLAKE O'Reilly, Ray White Livestock Guyra and Armidale, has added another trophy to his mantlepiece having been awarded the prestigious Charlie Maher Memorial Award during the Ray White Rural and Livestock awards in Brisbane earlier this month.
The award is presented to an agent who displays the characteristics and attributes that align to the late Mr Maher's values of hard work and honesty. Mr Maher was Ray White Rural's livestock manager until he died in an aircraft crash in Queensland in March 2013.
During the presentation Blake was praised for his approach to his clients and his commitment and support to the group's livestock network.
Various NSW businesses within the network were also recognised as part of the awards evening.
The Ray White Livestock Guyra and Armidale office took out the top award for number one livestock office by settled commission, while Riley Gibson from Ray White Rural Tamworth won the top auction performer category.
In the brand territory awards category, Scott Simshauser, Ray White Livestock Tamworth, won the Livestock Marketer of the Year. Riley Gibson of Ray White Rural Tamworth won the Property Marketer of the Year.
Rural Albury and Rural NSW won the Property Campaign of the Year with the conjuncted sale of Moyhu Wagyu.
SHEEP and wool agent and advisor Russell Fahey has died at the age of 101 in Sydney.
Mr Fahey held the distinct honour of being the oldest current employee of Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
Robert Ryan from Schute Bell Badgery Lumby said Russell enjoyed a distinguished stock and station agency career at Pitt Sons, Elders and for the past 14 years with Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
Russell was born at Boorowa and during his working life represented some of the most influential wool and pastoral families as a trusted adviser and agent.
His career saw him buy hundreds of thousands of sheep on behalf of clients from areas such as Warren and Coonamble for placement right across NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.