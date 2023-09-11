Noorongong is 835 hectares (2064 acres) of highly productive grain and livestock country located close to GrainCorp's Red Bend depot, about 10 minutes drive south of Forbes.
Offered through Johnston Rural Group, the property has been strategically aggregated during the past three decades and is being offered for sale as a whole or as three separate parcels.
Noorongong has seen significant improvements to soil health and fertility and refined on-farm drainage to enhance the performance of both cereal and oilseed crops as well as livestock.
The property is currently running about 500 Merino ewes and lambs in conjunction with this year's cropping program, which includes about 480ha (1186 acres) of wheat and 186ha (460 acres) of canola.
Noorongong is considered about 90 per cent arable.
Stock water is supplied from a 550 metre frontage to the Bundaburrah Creek, five dams and eight bores.
The average annual rainfall for the Forbes district is about 525mm (21 inches).
Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, hay shed, storage shed and small set of sheep yards. There is also older infrastructure including cottages, sheds, outbuildings, a shearing shed, and silos in poor condition.
There are 18 main paddocks with a 3000m boundary and internal fencing project having recently been completed.
Marketing agent Sam Johnston said Noorongong was an acquisition opportunity that was not overcapitalised with infrastructure.
"The property will no doubt attract attention from both corporate and family farming operators due to its ability to generate returns in the first six months," Mr Johnston said.
"Noorongong is in close proximity to nearby rural services including GrainCorp's Red Bend silos grain receival depot and the Central West Livestock Exchange."
Noorongong is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on October 23.
Price expectations are in the $7.5-$9.5 million range.
Contact Sam Johnston, 0412 896 602, or Gary Johnston, 0427 574 270, Johnston Rural Group.
