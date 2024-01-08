Golden Opportunity reaches $15,000

On Tuesday at 'Savanna', Coonamble, vendors of the Golden Opportunity Sale presented a large offering for buyers.
Labelled as the 'one-stop restocker shop,' on offer were 26 Simmental bulls, 23 Charolais bulls, 10 Simmental stud females, 6 Charolais stud females, 14 potential show steers, and five commercial lots.
Vendors included Daraabah Simmental, Glenanna Simmental, Wirrabilla and Newlands Fleckvieh, Coolamount Fleckvieh, CB Charolais, Myona Charolais, Tysubi Charolais, and Challambi Charolais.
Topping the sale was $15,000, Myona Rose N6, with a heifer calf at foot, purchased by Vanessa Selleck, Wickel Park Charolais, Merricks North, VIC.
In total, 6 Charolais cows were offered and sold to Ms Selleck averaging $7833.
Ms Selleck also purchased the equal top-price female at last year's sale, Myona Penny R15.
Ms Selleck will be heading to Melbourne Royal next week to exhibit the heifer calf of Myona Penny R15, Winkel Park Penny, and a cow with a bull calf at foot that she purchased from the sale, Myona Fantasia 1 P19.
The bulls sold to an equal top-price of $10,000 for Daraabah Tycoon and and Myona Stoplight S18.
Daraabah Tycoon was purchased by Phillip Proctor, Coonamble.
Myona Stoplight S18 was secured by Ms Selleck, Wickel Park Charolais.
26 of the 49 stud bulls sold to reach a combined average of $5885.
The second top-price bull was CB Tiger Moth who sold to via AuctionsPlus to AWN Squires, Inverell for $9000.
In the breakdown, the Simmental bulls averaged $6000 with 14 being sold.
11 of the Charolais bulls sold averaging $6727.
8 Simmental stud heifers sold to a top of $8000 and averaged $4063 reaching a clearance rate of eighty pc.
The top-priced stud heifer was Daraabah Thelma. The eighteen-month-old heifer was sired by Jarravale Pharaoh and out of Daraabah Lizzy Valley Gretika.
The potential show steers reached 100 pc clearance which averaged $1664.
L& E Contracting, Glamorgon, QLD was the successful bidder of the $3500 top-price potential show steer.
One embryo lot was offered and sold for $800 per egg to the Leddington-Hill family, Wyalla, QLD.
The 5 embryos were out of Myona Opal P24 and sired by SVY Trust 6H.
Two lots of 10 semen straws for SVY Trust 6H sold for $100 and $80 per straw.
Five commercial lots consisted of 50 Simbrah Heifers, 41 Simbrah Steers, 20 Charolais/Angus cows and calves, 20 Charolais/Angus cows and calves, and 20 PTIC Heifers.
The commercial lots topped at $1800 per head for the two lots of 20 Charolais/Angus cows and calves.
The sale organisers would like to make a special mention of the work of the H. Francis & Co team leading up to the sale and especially Scott Myers.
The sale was conducted by H. Francis & Co, Wagga Wagga, with Alex Croker as auctioneer.
