Golden Opportunity reaches $15,000

By Kasey Bogie
January 8 2024 - 1:12pm
The $15,000 top-price, Myona Rose N6, and the heifer calf at foot, with Beverly Hogland, Myona Charolais, Scott Myers and Alex Croker, H. Francis & Co, with purchaser Vanessa Selleck, Wickel Park Charolais, Merricks North, VIC
On Tuesday at 'Savanna', Coonamble, vendors of the Golden Opportunity Sale presented a large offering for buyers.

