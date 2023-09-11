The Land
Nuffield announces 25 new scholarships

By Newsroom
September 11 2023 - 8:02pm
Australian agriculture is set to benefit from a wide range of new farmer-led research, with Nuffield Australia revealing details of its bumper crop of 2024 Scholars.

