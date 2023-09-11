Claudia Benn from Injune. Supported by the Future Drought Fund, Claudia will extend on the work of previous scholars to help Australian farmers farm more profitably in alignment with natural systems.

Kylie Braes, from Normanton, has been awarded the Northern Pastoral Scholarship, supported collectively by the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Consolidated Pastoral Company (CPC), Elders and S. Kidman & Co. Kylie will study an emerging cost-effective blood testing technology for cattle.

Sally Higgins from Allora. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, Sally will learn about the large-scale land use changes resulting from climate change.

Phillipa 'Pippa' Jones from Goondiwindi. Supported by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), Pippa wants to address farmers' knowledge gaps around carbon markets and carbon neutrality.

Jacob Moon from St George. Supported by Hort Innovation, using the Onion Research and Development Levy, Jacob will investigate ways to increase the use of machine harvesting in onion crops and how post-harvest management can increase shelf life for onions and garlic.