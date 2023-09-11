Australian agriculture is set to benefit from a wide range of new farmer-led research, with Nuffield Australia revealing details of its bumper crop of 2024 Scholars.
Twenty-five scholars will travel the world in the next 12 months, studying topics as diverse as drought resilience, climate change, drones, genetics, machine harvesting and agricultural policy.
The scholars hail from across the agricultural landscape, with backgrounds in livestock production, cropping, horticulture, fishing and management.
The announcement has been made in Perth, where the Nuffield community is gathered tonight at a gala presentation dinner at Optus Stadium.
Nuffield Australia CEO and 2013 scholar Jodie Redcliffe says the organisation is excited to award additional scholarships this year, thanks largely to support from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
Five Nuffield 'Drought Resilience Scholarships', have been awarded for 2024, with awardees Ben Poschelk, Caitlin Herbert, Claudia Benn, Michael Taylor and Natalie Schlitz to undertake research that will help develop and support new ideas to manage dry conditions for longer.
"The Drought Resilience Scholars will be investigating innovative practices to help Australian farmers and communities withstand the impacts of drought," Jodie said.
"These scholarships are awarded in addition to those funded by Nuffield's generous long-term investors, which will lead to much-needed research in their sectors."
Each scholar receives a $35,000 bursary to invest in travel and research. They will visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world's leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.
"For more than 70 years, Nuffield Scholars have travelled the world, bringing home the latest intelligence, farming practices and developments to share with their peers. Their scholarship is an investment in themselves and their capacity to lead their business, community and industry by widening their knowledge and networks," Jodie said.
"The research is driven by farmers, in collaboration with their respective industries - a proven recipe for success, which helps scholars learn and their industries prosper."
The scholarship winners include:
NSW
Queensland
South Australia
Tasmania
Victoria
Western Australia
ACT
Nuffield Australia and CSIRO have an established partnership that promotes understanding between Australian scientific research and our agricultural industry. In 2023, Dr Amy Logan will be the seventh CSIRO scientist to participate in two key components of the Nuffield program: the Contemporary Scholars Conference (CSC) and the Global Focus Program (GFP).
About Nuffield Australia
Nuffield Australia has been supporting Australian agriculture for more than 70 years. Nuffield Australia awards scholarships yearly to primary producers and people in closely associated industries to foster personal development and build industry capacity. A Nuffield scholarship lets Australian producers interact with leading and innovative businesses across the globe to find ideas and forge connections that improve our food and fibre value chains and keep our industry one step ahead.
To learn more about Nuffield Australia, visit www.nuffield.com.au or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.