Returning volume buyers included JF and RJ Phillips, Jerangle, north of Cooma, who selected six rams to a top of $7000 and an average of $5667, Beggan Beggan, Harden, who put a draft of 19 rams together for an average price of $3210 and Marian Partnership, Jugiong, near Gundagai, who selected a draft of 12 rams to average $2834 with a top of $4000.