The spring store sheep sales for the area kicked off with Hillston on Monday where ewes sold to a top of $200 a head.
Nutrien agent Matt Taylor said they were not sure what to expect going in being the first of the spring sales.
"It probably went a whisker better than we were thinking - some went for $200 and we didn't think we would get that," he said.
"The second runs we thought we were in for a very tough sale but we were pleasantly surprised."
Mr Taylor said the sale was stronger than online sales over the past two to three weeks.
"The middle run were about $20 dearer than AuctionsPlus," he said.
Mr Taylor said the sheep were very good quality.
"Hillston is renowned for the quality and it did not disappoint," he said.
"That is off the back of a pretty reasonable season."
About 7000 sheep were penned which mostly consisted of 2022 drop Merino ewes sold for $86 to $200.
The 2021 drop Merino ewes made $75 to $120, 2019 and 2020 drop Merino ewes sold for $85 to $88 and the older 2018 drop Merino ewes made $65 to $78.
A pen of 415 May/June 2022 drop Merino ewes, Ballathrie blood, Apsley bred, July shorn, from R and S Loveridge, 'Apsley', Gunbar, sold for $200.
Rolling Stone Pastoral Co, Hillston, sold 191 May 2022 drop Merino ewes, Ballatherie and Old Ashrose blood, June shorn, for $174.
MK Vagg Pastoral, 'Furlong', Hillston, sold 424 April/May 2022 drop Merino ewes, Ballatherie and Bluebush blood, July shorn, for $150.
Yandembah Farming, Hillston, sold 264 April/May 2022 drop Merino ewes, Ballatherie blood, for $155.
A pen of 300 Merino wether lambs from Burgess Farms 'Dundoon', Hillston, sold for $40.
Buyers were local as well as from Griffith, Albury and Wagga Wagga.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
