The Land
Home/Markets

Stay positive as the world needs its livestock producers | Stock Talk

By Tim Mackay
September 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Store sheep sales have started with mixed results, but all relative to the current market. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Store sheep sales have started with mixed results, but all relative to the current market. Picture by Karen Bailey.

As I write this article the Forbes district is at a seasonal crossroads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.