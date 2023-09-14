As I write this article the Forbes district is at a seasonal crossroads.
East and south of Forbes are experiencing a rather good season, but north and west are desperate for rain to give them any sort of spring or reasonable crops.
Mind you, any rain anywhere now is important.
Also the negative impact from El Nino talk is not doing anyone's confidence much good.
These factors, plus the post drought build up of stock numbers, are contributing to a terrible decline in livestock prices during the past month or more.
What we are seeing for some of our yearling cattle, light lambs and mutton in recent weeks we didn't even see in the drought of 2018-19.
However, to reflect on the positive, some of the better price categories have been heavy steers, heifers and cows, also good trade and heavy suckers and old lambs with weight.
Where we go from here is anyone's guess - abattoirs are at full capacity, but economies overseas are also slowing trade to a point.
We are just starting to see some retail discounts for lamb and beef domestically, with some specials being well supported.
Store sheep sales have started with mixed results, but all relative to the current market with trade-ins not worth as much.
Light cattle are becoming what looks to be very cheap, for those that can carry them.
Keep in mind there was not much hay made in the past two springs in this district and that's now a factor in cattle prices.
The outlook for livestock prices, I believe to be positive for those that can hang in there until next year.
I hope we can keep jagging a bit of rain and everyone can get some crop and hay because this is also an important factor in the livestock industry going forward.
Try to stay positive as the world needs farmers. Good luck.
Stock Talk is written by a range of stock and station agents from across NSW. It reflects their opinions and observations from their local district.
