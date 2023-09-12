Superfine wool grown on farms in the New England is playing its part at the Rugby World Cup as the Wallabies tackle the rest of the rugby world for the William Webb Ellis Trophy in France.
Putting pizzazz into the Wallabies' off the pitch with superfine wool blazers and trousers is MJ Bale, an Australian-owned menswear brand founded in 2009 by Matt Jensen (the M.J. in M.J. Bale).
MJ Bale's head of brand, Jonathan Lobban, said as the official tailor to the Wallabies, MJ Bale was honoured to dress the team in their custom-made uniforms worn by players and officials.
The navy blazer is made from 100 per cent Australian superfine Merino wool from growers in the Uralla, Armidale, Guyra and Glen Innes districts and was sourced and spun by Vitale Barberis Canonico, Mr Lobban said
The blazer is finished with Japanese grosgrain trim in a slate blue colour, and the national coat of arms is stitched onto the front breast pocket. The trousers are crafted from 100pc Merino wool that has also been sourced from the New England.
The artwork of Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding is incorporated into the lining design, as well, and each player's name and Wallaby test number are stitched into the interior.
He said the Wallabies' tie is made from 100pc silk and handmade in Italy. Mr Golding's design was also woven into the fabric.
MJ Bale has stamped itself with strong sustainability credentials, becoming accredited in 2021 as Australia's first fully carbon-neutral fashion brand (covering both products and organisation).
In the same year, MJ Bale also released the world's first zero-emission wool, grown on Simon Cameron and the Saralco Partnership property, Kingston, at Conara, in the northern midlands of Tasmania.
Mr Cameron's flock won this year's Zegna Trophy, which was presented to him in June by Dr Paolo Zegna, Ermenegildo Zegna Group board member, at the Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Conference held at Launceston, Tas.
Wool grown on Kingston is produced by grazing from native pastures that have been virtually untouched since the settlement of Tasmania by Europeans about 200 years ago.
Mr Cameron met MJ Bale's founder and chief executive officer, Matt Jensen, at a dinner in Sydney hosted by the Italian fabric manufacturer Vitale Barberis Canonico.
"Matt and I struck up a conversation, and after to-ing and fro-ing a bit, we decided to proceed with a range of suits made from wool from Kingston, single-sourced, which was a relatively novel idea," he said.
"One of the critical factors that made it seem worthwhile for me was that for every suit sold, there would be a contribution back to the farm, primarily to assist with environmental work.
"The natural capital and what we were doing looking after the land here was something that was attractive to Matt and MJ Bale."
The Wallabies next match is against Fiji on Monday, September 18, starting at 1.45am AEST.
