Agricultural Shows of Australia and SA Next Gen held the Agricultural Shows of Australia Conference in Adelaide this week, gathering hundreds of Australian and New Zealand show representatives.
The conference explored the theme 'Showing into the Future' incorporating homegrown and national innovation, and international perspectives to create a unique opportunity for knowledge and connections.
It is a pinnacle event for the agricultural shows community and connected industries, and included drawcard speakers including futurist Paul Higgins and International Association of Fairs and Expos Marla Calico and Washington Town and Country Fair president Jennifer Gieskie, USA.
SARDI executive director Peter Appleford opened the conference and believed agricultural shows played a pivotal role in communities.
"Thinking back to my childhood and attending the Geelong Show, I can remember how big the event was for the community and how long you looked forward to it - not just because of getting the day off school to attend."
Professor Appleford said shows were more than just fun.
"It means more than receiving prizes and awards for produce and animals," he said."
"Ag shows reach people from all walks of life and bring them together - city and country people alike."
Stock Journal's Vanessa Binks and Kiara Stacey went along to capture the action.
