The Land
Home/News

Agricultural Shows of Australia Conference gathers hundreds in Adelaide

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:21pm, first published September 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agricultural Shows of Australia and SA Next Gen held the Agricultural Shows of Australia Conference in Adelaide this week, gathering hundreds of Australian and New Zealand show representatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.